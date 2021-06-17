Kohl’s announces stores to be closed on Thanksgiving

(WCMH) — Kohl’s announced Thursday that all if its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

The department store chain said the decision comes after positive response from last year’s Thanksgiving closure.

“Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week last year, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year,” the company said in a statement.

In years past, Kohl’s was known for pushing the Black Friday envelope. In 2012, stores opened at midnight on Black Friday itself, with customers lining up late on Thanksgiving day. In 2013, stores started opening at 8 p.m. By 2014, doors opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

In 2017, Kohl’s started opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, earlier than ever before. That remained the standard until 2020, when Thanksgiving shopping hours were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.