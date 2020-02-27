Kindness In The Classroom: Extra Credit Paid Forward

(WLEX) Compassion, love and kindness are just three things a Kentucky high school student showed his classmate in an unexpected way.

Brandon Caudill asked the teacher to give his bonus points to the student in the class with the lowest test grade.

Winston Lee is a U.S. History teacher at Letcher County Central High School. Everyday, Mr. Lee teaches his students how to be better in and out of the classroom. When Winston was grading tests last week, an answer stopped him in his tracks.

“I read it, and of course, it had asked that if I could give his five points that he had earned the day before to a student that had scored the lowest,” Winston said.

It was all Caudill’s idea.

“It’s a lot of dates and locations and times, a lot of things that’s hard for some people to remember,” Caudill noted. “Because I used to struggle pretty hard. So I felt for them, and I was like, well, let’s see if he’ll give them the bonus points. So I put the little asterisk on the note.”

