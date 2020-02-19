Kindergarten Teacher Investigated After “Chase The Slave” Game

(KSNV/NBC News) Nevada’s Clark County School District is investigating reports of a game played inside a kindergarten class that they say “featured racial implications.”

The game, played at Lewis E. Rowe Elementary in Las Vegas, was styled after “Duck Duck Goose” and reportedly involved setting up one person as a slave and another as a hunter.

Jollina Simpson recorded video of her 6-year old daughter describing the game after playing it in class.

The young girl talks about how the slave is meant to run from the hunter, who can use guns and dogs to capture the runaway slave.

“It was depicting horrors in a light that does not give the correct weight to what happened… and it was also depicted in a kindergarten classroom,” Simpson said.

Simpson says she was in disbelief and even teary-eyed as she listened to her daughter explain how this “chase the slave” game worked.

