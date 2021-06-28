Kim Kardashian: SKIMS official loungewear, undergarments, PJs for Team USA

LOS ANGELES (WCMH)– When the Team USA athletes aren’t in their leotards, swimsuits, spandex, or jerseys in Tokyo this summer, they will be in SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian West announced on social media Monday that her clothing company will be the official provider of loungewear, undergarments, and pajamas for the 2021 Olympians.

Kardashian West said in an Instagram post that she has a personal connection the “dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics” embodies because of her former step-dad Caitlyn Jenner, who won the gold in the Decathlon at the 1976 Olympics.

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of Team USA , every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” her caption states.

