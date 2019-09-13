Kids spotted riding in bed of truck on Kansas highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A viral video surfacing on Twitter has raised concern from Wichita citizens, and city officers say it’s breaking a law.

A screenshot of the video shows two kids riding in the bed of a pickup truck on a highway in Wichita. The video was shot on East Kellogg. A Wichita police officer also weighed in with city ordinance.

“Regardless if someone has made an attempt to install a seat back there, in this case, the video was just sent to me, in a couple of what look like child restraint seats, racing seats, any type of seats, if it’s not where the manufacturer intended for a seat to go, it’s illegal,” said Sergeant Jess Hancock.

Hancock went on to say that anyone riding in the back is at risk for being seriously injured in an accident.

Wichita City Ordinance:

Sec. 11.38.110. – Passengers—Unlawful when