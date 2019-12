COLUMBUS, Oho (WCMH/CNN) — KFC’s fried chicken-scented firelog has returned!

The limited-edition firelog mixes the aromas of 11 herbs and spices to permeate through your entire house.

It sold out in three hours last year and this year was no different.

Going on sale Thursday for $18.99 on exclusively on Walmart.com, the log has already sold out.