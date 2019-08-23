Breaking News
Madison Co. prison employee arrested, allegedly made list of co-workers to shoot

KFC debuts mac and cheese bowls with chicken

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – KFC has avoided the chicken sandwich war currently going on between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, but it’s latest menu item could be a rival.

KFC will debut the mac and cheese bowl featuring fried popcorn chicken.

The loaded bowls will be added to the chain’s $5 fill-up menu Aug. 26.

For those who live on the wild side, there’s a Nashville hot chicken version as well.

While mac and cheese is nothing new for KFC, this version comes just weeks after Chick-fil-A added its own version of the popular side to menus.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
click here for more information on the gridiron classic airing on NBC4 Saturday night at 8 pm

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools