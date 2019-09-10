Kentucky woman pleads guilty to scamming $15K by lying about having cancer

KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (CNN) — A Kenton County woman charged with scamming $15,000 in donations after lying about having cancer will soon be heading to jail.

Jessica Krecskay pleaded guilty to theft by deception.

Her friends said she told them she only had six months to live.

“Can we put that in a simple sentence? Why did she do it,” asked Kenton County Judge Gregory Bartlett.

The answer that everyone wanted Krecskay couldn’t provide as she sat speechless in court.

“She told us she was terminal, and that she had been given six months to live, and once those six months were up, it was kind of obvious that she wasn’t looking any more ill,” said Becky Hobbs, one of the people scammed by Krecskay.

The two were classmates, studying to be medical assistants when the scam started.

“It was devastating,” Hobbs said. “No one wants to be the first one to say that their friend’s not really dying of cancer. We’re happy that she’s healthy and we’re happy that her son is healthy.”

Krecskay admitted to theft by deception, raking in $15,000 over several years, claiming she and her son were fighting cancer.

“This defendant did it purely out of financial greed,” said Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. “She did it to get the money people were donating to her, and that’s what’s really offensive about this case.”

Krecskay faced the possibility of serving 30 months in prison, but with no criminal record, would have likely not served the maximum.

Instead, she was given 60 days and will have to serve every day.

The money is being repaid to the victims. Their broken trust is not something that can be returned as easily.

“It’s devastating that there were many of us who supported her, who offered money, who offered our time, who offered our friendship, who offered our love, our compassion,” Hobbs said.

Along with the 60-day jail sentence, she’s also been put on probation for five years.

If she has any other criminal run-ins between now and the end of the five years, she faces the possibility of five years in prison.