Kentucky to pay $150,000 to man who won “I’M GOD” license plate lawsuit

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The state of Kentucky will have to shell-out more than $150,000 over a license plate that says “I’M GOD.”

The money will go to a man named Bennie Hart, who applied for it about four years ago.

He had a similar license plate in Ohio, before he moved to Kentucky.

But Kentucky transportation officials denied his application, saying it doesn’t meet their requirements.

The ACLU and the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a First Amendment lawsuit on Hart’s behalf.

He ended up winning in court last year.

And now, a judge is ordering the state to cover his attorney fees and litigation costs.

