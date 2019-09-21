Kentucky third grader dies in ‘freak accident’ riding bike on her 9th birthday

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Kentucky community is gathering this weekend to remember a 9-year-old who died after she fell off her bike.

Nine-year-old Charlie Sipes went to school at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School where teachers describe her as a caring and charming little girl.

Sipes was riding her bike, celebrating her ninth birthday, when she wrecked it and a freak accident claimed her life.

Larue County Sheriff Russell Mccoy said the girl was riding on a rural road in Hodgenville, Kentucky Tuesday night right in front of her home.

She fell from the bike and suffered a serious neck injury.

Her mother found her and carried her about 200 feet back to their house, but the third grader died.

Investigators say as the girl fell, the handlebar brake hit her neck and caused a severe injury that took her life.

The tragedy has rocked first responders and the entire community.

A family friend created a GoFundMe page which had raised more than $5,000 as of Thursday night.

The page says, “Charlie spent her last day on earth celebrating her ninth birthday. I know it was a day filled with love.”

Sipes’ principal released a statement saying, “Charlie was a charming, caring student who was loved by her teachers and her peers. This is a terrible loss for everyone who knew her. Our crisis team has arranged resources in support for our students, staff and families as we cope with this loss. We ask that members of the community keep the Sipes family as well as the teachers and students who are grieving close to your heart.”

Sipes’ family is asking anyone who shows up to her funeral to avoid wearing black.

Instead wear bright colors because Sipes was such a bright light.

Services will be held Friday evening.