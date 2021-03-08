Kentucky law would make it illegal to insult law enforcement officers

(WAVE/NBC News) A bill being considered by Kentucky lawmakers would make it illegal to insult or taunt a law enforcement officer to the point where it could provoke a violent response.

Senate Bill 211 is sponsored by retired police officer and state Senator Danny Carroll.

“This is not about lawful protest in any way, shape, form, or fashion,” Carroll says. “This country was built on lawful protest and it’s something we must maintain our citizens’ right to do so. What this deals with are those who cross the line and commit criminal acts.”

“If you see the riots, you see people getting in these officers faces, yelling in their ears, doing anything they can to provoke a violent response,” he adds.

The bill passed a committee vote on Thursday, but not without some opposition.

State Senator David Yates told committee members the words in the bill are “dangerous” and would send the wrong message to the public. He added “good cops” have enough poise to keep their composure when they’re being insulted or yelled at.

