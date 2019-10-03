Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin asked students to participate in ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day’ today

(WCMH) — Today is Bring Your Bible to School Day and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin asked all students in the state to participate.

“I would encourage you, please, don’t just bring your Bible to school, but read your Bible. Bring it, share it with others. If you have an extra Bible, bring it and share it with somebody who doesn’t have one, who maybe has never read this book,” Bevin said Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter.

👇 STUDENTS 👇#BringYourBible to School Day is THIS Thursday, Oct. 3!



The Judeo-Christian principles that are bound in this book are timeless, containing an amazing amount of history, knowledge, wisdom and guidance…



Bring it. Read it. Share it. #WeAreKY pic.twitter.com/w2R1hEMm6V — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) October 1, 2019

Bring Your Bible to School Day was held this year on Thursday, Oct. 3 and is sponsored by Focus on the Family, a global Christian organization.

The event is designed to empower students to express their “belief in the truth of God’s Word–and to do so in a respectful way that demonstrates the love of Christ,” according to BringYourBible.org.

Participation is voluntary and student-directed.

Bevin didn’t mention Focus on the Family in the video but instead said the Bible is an extraordinary book that has had a major impact on his life.

“As somebody of the Christian faith, I know and believe that the Judeo-Christian principals that are inbound in this book are timeless and that they not only inform me and my decision making as a husband, father, as a business person prior to this job and as a governor in this job. But my decision making on everything,” Bevin said.

Bevin encouraged others to make the Bible an important part of their lives.