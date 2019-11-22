Breaking News
Kansas hospital dresses newborns up as characters from Disney’s “Frozen”

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (CNN) — The cold never bothered them, anyway.

These three newborns at St. Luke’s South Hospital near Kansas City are getting the full “Frozen” treatment.

Infant versions of Olaf the Snowman, Anna, and Elsa are melting hearts in the nursery.

Even when they outgrow those outfits, they’ll have the legacy of starting their lives when “Frozen II” started its theatrical run.

The sequel to 2013’s mega-hit film is expected to make about $100 million this weekend.

Although these little bundles of “Frozen” joy likely won’t be among the theatergoers.

