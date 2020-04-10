Kansas gov. sues after lawmakers overturn order

Kansas’ Democratic governor filed a lawsuit Thursday after a Republican-dominated legislative panel overturned her executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Laura Kelly said “the last thing” she wants to do is get involved in a legal dispute, but the Legislative Coordinating Council’s ruling Wednesday left her no choice.

“What the LCC did yesterday, in concert with the Kansas attorney general, weakened and confused our emergency response efforts putting every Kansan at risk,” Kelly said during a news conference.

Kelly is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the case and hopes to have a ruling by Sunday, which is Easter, traditionally the most-attended church service of the year.

Kelly and GOP leaders generally agree that worshipers should stay home and watch live-streamed religious services during the pandemic, but they disagree on whether the state has the constitutional authority to order it.