Kansas bill would criminalize services for transgender children

(KSNW/NBC News) A new bill introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives would punish doctors for providing some services to transgender children.

Representative Cheryl Helmer is one of four Republicans that proposed the bill. She said their intent was to protect children.

“They haven’t matured emotionally. They haven’t matured psychologically,” Helmer says.

Representative Stephanie Byers, says was shocked when she heard about it.

Byers is the state’s first openly trans lawmaker. She said age does not determine when someone will know whether or not they identify as trans.

“I knew who I was before I was in kindergarten. Most trans kids are like me, they know they know early on,” she says.

HB 2210 if passed will make it a level 8 felony for physicians to prescribe puberty blockers, doses of testosterone to females, and estrogen to males or perform surgeries that sterilize, alter or remove healthy body parts on transgender kids under 18.

Byers said transgender surgeries aren’t possible until someone is 18. She is worried the bill if passed could remove life-saving tools.

