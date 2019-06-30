Kamala Harris 2020 Democratic rivals defend her after tweet about her race

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was the target of what some are calling a “birther-like attack” retweeted and then deleted by President Donald Trump’s son — targeting her identity as ”not an American Black.”

The birther-like attacks began after Harris spoke about her own personal experiences during the debate and said: “as the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race.

Ali Alexander tweeted Kamala Harris is ”not an American Black. She is half Indian and Jamaican.”

Kamala Harris is *not* an American Black. She is half Indian and half Jamaican.



I'm so sick of people robbing American Blacks (like myself) of our history. It's disgusting. Now using it for debate time at #DemDebate2?



These are my people not her people.



Freaking disgusting. — Ali Alexander (@ali) June 28, 2019

Donald Trump Jr., who has more than 3 million followers, later retweeted the tweet that has gone viral.

Trump Jr. wrote “Is this true? Wow” on Thursday, but soon deleted it.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. told The New York Times he was “asking if it was true that Kamala Harris was half-Indian because it’s not something he had ever heard before.”

Harris, 54, a senator from California, was born in Oakland, California.

Her parents came to the U.S. from India and Jamaica.

Lily Adams, the campaign communications director for Harris, dismissed the attack, explaining that people, including President Trump, used similar rhetoric to question Obama’s birthplace.

Obama was born in Hawaii.

“This is the same type of racist attack his father used to attack Barack Obama,” Adams told CNN. “It didn’t work then and it won’t work now.”

Harris’ rivals, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden who she confronted about race during the second Democratic primary presidential debate last week, jumped to her defense.

“The attacks against @KamalaHarris are racist and ugly,” tweeted the senator from Massachusetts. “We all have an obligation to speak out and say so. And it’s within the power and obligation of tech companies to stop these vile lies dead in their tracks.”

— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 29, 2019

Joe Biden tweeted the following:

The same forces of hatred rooted in 'birtherism' that questioned @BarackObama's American citizenship, and even his racial identity, are now being used against Senator @KamalaHarris. It’s disgusting and we have to call it out when we see it. Racism has no place in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2019

Alexander, who is half Arab and half black, sought to clarify his comments in a video he posted on Twitter on June 27.

President Trump claimed that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, leading calls for Obama to produce his birth certificate.

The White House later released Obama’s birth certificate, which showed that he was born in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Trump admitted in 2016 that Obama was born in the U.S.