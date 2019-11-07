Juul halts U.S. sales of popular mint-flavored e-cigarettes

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo a woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York. The e-cigarette maker Juul Labs said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that it will halt sales of its best-selling mint-flavored vaping pods. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Juul Labs says it will halt sales of its best-selling mint-flavored electronic cigarettes.

The company said in a statement Thursday the move is in response to new research. The studies released this week showed that mint was the most popular vaping flavor among many high school students who use e-cigarettes.

17-year-old Dakota Ferguson of Columbus knows, first hand, the addictive properties of Juul products.

“I started vaping sophomore year trying to fit in with the cool kids,” Ferguson told NBC4. “It just tasted like you were chewing mint bubble gum or drinking a mango juice. It just didn’t taste like tobacco at all. It was easy.”

Ferguson says his vaping and cigarette use led to health problems including a diagnosis of pleurisy – an inflammation of the lining of the lungs.

Ferguson started his senior year this year at Tolles Career Center with plans to go on to college and study culinary arts and hospitality services. But after multiple violations of the school’s policy prohibiting the possession or use of tobacco or vaping products, Ferguson says he was expelled from school this week. “I’m not sure if I’ll be able to graduate this year and apply to colleges or what’s going to happen with that,” Ferguson said. “I blame Juul. That one product which led me to all the others, which led me to tobacco, which led me to not being able to quit to getting expelled can’t go to school. It all started for me with Juul.”

Federal officials are expected to soon release their plans to remove most vaping flavors from the market to combat the surge in underage vaping.

After stopping mint sales, Juul will only sell menthol and tobacco flavors.