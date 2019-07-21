Justin Bieber: I appreciate Trump helping A$AP Rocky, but ‘can you also let those kids out of cages?’

Justin Bieber supports President Donald Trump’s decision to help Rapper A$AP Rocky, who is currently in the custody of Swedish police.

But the singer thinks others could benefit from the president’s attention, too.

Bieber said on Twitter late Friday he appreciated the president lobbying Swedish authorities on behalf of the rapper.

He tweeted: “I want my friend out,” Bieber tweeted. “I appreciated you trying to help him. But while (you’re) at it @realdonaldtrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

Bieber was referencing the ongoing situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, where some migrant children are being kept in detention centers.

Recent accounts from inside border facilities describe detainees being kept in crowded conditions without access to basic necessities like blankets, toothbrushes and soap.



Trump has not responded to Bieber’s tweet but said Saturday morning he had spoken with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to discuss A$AP Rocky’s case.

The rapper has been detained since July 3 following a confrontation in Stockholm in which he faces serious accusations of assault.