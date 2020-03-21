Just get through today: Sheltering in place amid a pandemic

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Associated Press journalist Martha Irvine is among those who has officially been ordered to “shelter in place” in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park. The town’s mayor made the decision in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The state of Illinois will follow suit Saturday. Residents in Oak Park can still go out for essentials, including food and prescriptions. The most pain will be felt by businesses that are “nonessential” that are being asked to close until at least April 3. As she looks toward the next two weeks of “sheltering in place,” Irvine says it’s an important step in protecting the most vulnerable among us.