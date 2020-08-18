Just desserts: Bakery gets boost after customer threatens to sue over cake

(WDIV/NBC News) — April Anderson bakes cakes. In a normal week, her Detroit, Michigan shop, Good Cakes and Bakes, gets dozens of custom orders.

In July, one order stopped her in her tracks.

“I just keep reading the messages, constantly reading the message, over and over,” Anderson says.

The order read “I am ordering this cake to celebrate and have pride in true Christian marriage. I’d like you to write on the cake, in icing, ‘homosexual acts are gravely evil.‘”

The order came from a man named David Gordon, a member of Church Militant — a group in Michigan designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

Anderson, who is openly gay, decided she would provide a cake, but the bakery doesn’t allow messages written on cakes ordered online.

“I was like because he put the word pride in there, I’ll make it a pride cake,” Anderson says.

And that’s exactly what she did — a red velvet cake decorated in rainbows. On the inside of the box, “God is love, love is God.”

On pickup day, friends of the bakery came to offer support, but Gordon never showed. After five days, — not wanting to give a customer an old cake — Anderson was forced to throw it out. When Gordon called back, she told him he’d have to place a new order.

Gordon called it discrimination and threatened to sue.