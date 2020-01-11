Jury reaches decision in trial of parents of baby found in Scioto County well

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – Update: Daniel Groves has been sentenced to a total of 47 years to life in prison. Jessica Groves has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 32 years.

Original Story: The jury has reached a verdict in the case of the state of Ohio vs Daniel and Jessica Groves, finding Jessica Groves guilty on all charges and Danial Groves guilty on all charges except aggravated murder.

The parents are accused of killing their two-month-old baby, Dylan, who was found 30-feet down a well in Scioto County, Ohio. Dylan would have turned one year old today.

This morning the defense rested their case after both Daniel and Jessica Groves were called to the stand. Jessica Groves testifies that Dylan’s injuries took place on March 27th and he died on March 28th. The medical examiner testified earlier this week that the injuries show there were at least three different incidents when they occurred.

The autopsy of Dylan Groves, which was released in October, found the baby had multiple fractures and evidence that bones had been broken prior to his death. It also says drugs were found in the child’s liver including methamphetamine. And the infant was found wrapped in two duct-taped plastic bags and placed in two milk crates which were secured with chains, zip ties, and metal wires.

Prosecution holds up the Makeshift coffin Dylan was found in in front of the jury. #GrovesTrial pic.twitter.com/LH8cIwY8OX — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) January 10, 2020

Jessica and Daniel Groves, face a number of charges including aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse. Daniel now testifies that he saw Jessica hit Dylan four times saying “I saw her be aggressive with him.”

The jury heard from several witnesses this week, including the medical examiner who performed Dylan’s autopsy, Dr. Susan Brown; volunteer firefighters who helped retrieve baby Dylan’s body; the Scioto County Children’s Services caseworker assigned to Dylan’s case, Patricia Craft; Dylan’s foster mother, Andrea Bowling; and Dylan’s teenage sibling.

Those who had the chance to know and love Dylan through his short life are hoping with his first birthday also comes justice for an innocent life taken all too soon.