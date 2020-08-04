‘Judgy Cat’ goes viral, poised to become next ‘Grumpy Cat’

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) — The arguably most famous cat on the internet might have an heir. Arizona mourned the loss of its “Grumpy Cat” last year, but now there’s another cat who is ascending to the throne of feline royalty.

A kitten in Arizona has such an adorable scowl, Humane Society workers started calling him “Judgy Roger” and his adoption photo went viral.

“We have Roger, or as we like to call him lately, ‘Judgy Roger,’ whose picture seems to be going a little bit viral,” said Bretta Nelson of the Arizona Humane Society.

His official adoption picture explains everything. His look of tired superiority makes you know that he’s already formed an opinion of you. AHS staff members say the picture definitely matched Roger’s “tude.”

“Roger’s face had this perfect little scowl, He just looked so irritated,” explained Valerie Stockton an Animal Behavioral Specialist.

“Very sassy, was not sure of all of us, and he just wasn’t here for it,” asserted Nelson.

His hissing and swatting were some of the main problems, and he always seemed to hide in his box. But while he was getting widespread attention on Reddit, Judgy Roger was working with Stockton and making improvements.

“Luckily, he loves other kittens, so as soon as I gave him a friend, he turned into a very sweet, playful, pretty normal kitten,” Stockton said.

So, he’s not so bad after all — but don’t tell him that.

“If he realizes he’s a star, then I don’t know what we’re going to have to put up with because he’s already kind of dictating how everything works,” Nelson quipped.

“Anyone who adopts him, if they just have some patience,” stated Stockton.

You might be hoping to adopt the passive-aggressive kitty, but Patty McNeel already beat you to it. She didn’t even know he was semi-famous.

“The way he cuddled. He cuddled up when she brought him in the room. And he purrs, sounds like a little motorboat,” commented Patty McNeel, Judgy Roger’s Cat Guardian.

So before Judgy Roger put away his gavel and robes for good, he handed down one final verdict: Patty’s guilty of a good home.

Grumpy Cat had millions of social media followers, multiple bestselling books, and her own Lifetime movie. She was the “official spokescat of Friskies.” Her real name was Tadar Sauce and she died at age 7.