Judge upholds Maryland ban on pet stores’ sale of cats, dogs

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md. A federal judge on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 threw out a lawsuit that challenged Maryland’s newly enacted ban on the sale of dogs and cats by retail pet stores, a statute billed as a check against unlicensed and unsanitary “puppy mills.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged Maryland’s newly enacted ban on the sale of dogs and cats by retail pet stores.

In her ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander said she found ample evidence that state lawmakers had a “rational basis” for enacting the statute, which took effect on Jan. 1.

Lawmakers billed the measure as a check against unlicensed and unsanitary “puppy mills.”

Four pet stores, a dog breeder and a dog broker sued in August to block the law.

Maryland was the second state after California to pass such restrictions on the sale of dogs and cats.