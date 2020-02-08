1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Gallia County Guernsey County Perry County Vinton County

Judge upholds Maryland ban on pet stores’ sale of cats, dogs

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md. A federal judge on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 threw out a lawsuit that challenged Maryland’s newly enacted ban on the sale of dogs and cats by retail pet stores, a statute billed as a check against unlicensed and unsanitary “puppy mills.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged Maryland’s newly enacted ban on the sale of dogs and cats by retail pet stores.

In her ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander said she found ample evidence that state lawmakers had a “rational basis” for enacting the statute, which took effect on Jan. 1.

Lawmakers billed the measure as a check against unlicensed and unsanitary “puppy mills.”

Four pet stores, a dog breeder and a dog broker sued in August to block the law.

Maryland was the second state after California to pass such restrictions on the sale of dogs and cats.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools