Judge tosses suit that sought to block transgender athletes

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. In a response to a lawsuit brought by three female high school runners, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference maintains that it is exempt from Title IX, that guarantees equal access to women and girls in education, including athletics. The lawsuit argues that male anatomy gives the transgender runners an unfair advantage in violation of Title IX. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity.

The lawsuit was filed a year ago by cisgender runners who argued they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny dismissed the lawsuit on procedural grounds, saying in the ruling released Sunday that there was no dispute to resolve because the two transgender athletes have graduated.