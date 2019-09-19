Judge performs wedding for man he sent to prison

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTMJ) Ramiah Whiteside’s time in Judge David Hansher’s courtrooms weren’t always pleasant.

In 1995, Whiteside was sentenced to 47 years in prison after fleeing Milwaukee Police and crashing into a bus stop, killing four people.

Twenty-four years later, Whiteside finally got parole, and one of this first acts as a free man was to head over to Hansher’s courtroom to ask the judge who sentenced him to officiate his wedding.

“It was kind of spontaneous,” Whiteside said. “But I planned on doing it because for me, that’s full circle.”

Hansher and Whiteside kept in touch through the years, even after the sentencing. The judge was told about Whiteside’s progress. Shortly after, the two began writing one another.

Eventually, Hansher would push for Whiteside’s parole, even after giving him the maximum 47-year sentence.