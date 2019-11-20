Live Now
Suspect in Alabama teen’s disappearance denied bond, ordered to take DNA test

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge is ordering DNA testing for a man charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

Lee County District Judge Russell Bush ordered 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed to submit a DNA sample to authorities investigating what happened to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

The college student is the stepdaughter of UFC participant Walt Harris of metro Birmingham. She was last seen on Oct. 23 in Auburn and remains missing.

The judge ordered testing during a hearing Wednesday as prosecutors revealed DNA evidence from a male was found in Blanchard’s car.

Bush also refused bail for Yazeed, who hasn’t entered a plea in the case.

Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.

