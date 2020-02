(CNN) — A Mexican journalist who was kidnapped was freed and alleged kidnappers were arrested according to CNN report.

Journalist Adrian Fernandez says he returned home Thursday safely.

According to authorities, Fernndez was kidnapped by a group of criminals in a bar in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

Fernadez says later he was released during an operation conducted by the state prosecutor’s office. According to officials, the National Guard was apart of the operation and ten kidnappers were arrested.