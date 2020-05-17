Jonah Hill tops list of most swear words in movies

Honoree Jonah Hill attends the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(CNN Newsource) — Jonah Hill is the most foul-mouthed actor of all time.

That’s according to ‘Buzz Bingo,’ which looked at swearing in 3,500 films.

It found that Hill used 376 curse words throughout his career, just ahead of Leonardo DiCaprio, who had 361.

Other contenders were Samuel L. Jackson, Adam Sandler, and Al Pacino.

The study also found that Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf Of Wall Street” had the most swearing than any other movie with 715 expletives.

That’s thanks, in part, to Hill’s performance.