‘Joker’ now highest-grossing R-rated film ever

(CNN) — “Joker” just broke a box office record by becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at the worldwide box office.

The comic book film focuses on the origins of the Batman villain, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Warner Brothers confirmed Friday the movie has made roughly $788- million worldwide.

Critics were nervous when the film released over its depiction of violence, which sparked some security concerns.

The Warner Brothers film, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, already has some talking Oscar buzz.

