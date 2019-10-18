Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder over asbestos contamination concerns

(CNN) — Johnson & Johnson is recalling some of its baby powder after it was found to be contaminated with asbestos.

On Friday, J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle. The company is investigating whether the bottle is counterfeit and how the contamination occurred.

In response, Johnson & Johnson issued a voluntary recall for one lot of its powder on Friday.

People with a bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder from lot #22318RB, which includes 33,000 bottles, are advised to discontinue using the product and can contact the company for a refund.

The affected bottles were produced and shipped last year.

“JJCI ( Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.) has immediately initiated a rigorous, thorough investigation into this matter, and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results,” Johnson & Johnson announced on its website.

The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or another rare cancer. At multiple trials, J&J experts have testified asbestos hasn’t been detected in the talc in its baby powder in many tests over 40 years.

The company has lost several multi-million dollar court cases claiming asbestos in its talcum powder causes cancer.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found close to the mines used to gather talc.

Johnson & Johnson runs the website “Facts about Talc.com,” which insists the talc it uses is safe.

J&J shares fell 4.2% after the recall was announced.



