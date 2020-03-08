John Lewis and Speaker Nancy Pelosi walk across the Edmund Pettus bridge

(CNN) — CNN reported that Civil Rights activist and representative John Lewis led other lawmakers and Civil Rights activists across the Edmund Pettus bridge Sunday.

The bridge is where Lewis was attacked with tear gas and billy-clubs 55 years ago also known as ‘Bloody Sunday’ according to reports.

Officials say police at the time were trying to stop the march demanding African-Americans the right to vote. The attack resulted in 17 people being hospitalized and dozens hurt according to reports.

CNN reports state on Sunday Lewis locked arms with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Kamala Harris and other civil rights activists and members of congress.

Lewis exclaimed his emotions he endured that day, “I thought I was going to die on this bridge, but somehow and someway, God almighty helped me here.”

Reports state, Lewis diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in December and was not expected to attend Sunday’s event.