Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are now the longest-married presidential couple

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (L) and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter attend the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The annual benefit raises critical funds for MusiCares’ Emergency Financial Assistance and Addiction Recovery programs. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, are now officially the longest-married presidential couple, according to The Carter Center.

The Carters were married on July 7, 1946, and “they have been going strong now for 26,765 days,” The Carter Center posted on Facebook and Twitter.

Jimmy was 21 and Rosalynn was 18 when they got married. This was after Rosalynn rejected Jimmy’s first proposal because she had promised her father, on his death bed, that she wouldn’t get married until she finished college.

The Carters have been married for over seven decades and have four children and over 20 grandchildren.

Happy 73rd wedding anniversary to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter! They were married on July 7, 1946. This photo of them dancing is from a 1977 White House congressional ball.



Jimmy told Bill Gates back in 2017 that he and Rosalynn have been successfully for this long because they follow a few simple rules. Jimmy said these rules include doing things together whenever they can, giving each other plenty of space for hobbies and independent growth, and never going to bed angry.

It’s been quite a year for the Carters.

President Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States, surpassed George H.W. Bush as the oldest living president in March.

He underwent surgery after he broke his hip in May.

The former first lady was admitted to the hospital at that same time after feeling faint. She underwent tests and left the hospital, according to multiple media outlets.

The former first lady also reportedly broke her hip in April, three weeks before her husband.

President Carter was granted tenure at Emory University in June.