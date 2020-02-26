Jif releases ‘GIF’ peanut butter jar

(CNN) — It’s a GIF… for Jif.

The popular peanut butter brand is releasing a jar featuring the name spelled with a “g” instead of a “j.” It’s a partnership with Giphy, the popular GIF search engine.

The jar even defines “GIF”— animated, looping images. It also asserts that the word should be pronounced with a hard “g,” not a soft one.

However, Steve Wilhite, the creator of the GIF, has said it should be a soft “g.” Despite Wilhite’s clarification, the debate still rages over how to pronounce the word. “GIF” stands for “Graphics Interchange Format.”

The limited-edition jars are on sale for $10 on Amazon.