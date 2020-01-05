Jewish Solidarity March to Cross Brooklyn Bridge Sunday

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 31: Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of the Jewish community on December 31, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. A coalition of religious and civil rights leaders were holding a #SafetyInSolidarity rally in Grand Army Plaza to speak out against recent anti-Semitic attacks. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WNBC)– In a sign of unity, thousands of marchers are expected to cross the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday morning in support of the Jewish community currently at the center of recent attacks.

The “No Hate, No Fear Solidarity March” will lead members of the local Jewish community and its allies to Foley Square, the starting location of the march.

The march begins at 11 a.m. and ends in Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza for a rally, according to the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York.

The march and rally are organized by the UJA-Federation of New York, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the Anti-Defamation League of New York, the American Jewish Committee of New York and the New York Board of Rabbis.

The event follows a string of anti-Semitic attacks and incidents that took place in the tri-state area at the end of December.