(CNN Newsource) — Fans of the show ‘Jeopardy!’ don’t have to wait to catch the live show, they can test their own knowledge while they drive.

The show is releasing a hands-free, voiced based app, hosted by Alex Trebek himself.

The question come from actual Jeopardy games over the past 35 seasons.

You can play a free trial game when you download the ‘DriveTime’ app from the app store or Google Play store.