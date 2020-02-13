Jennifer Hudson will perform a Kobe Bryant special tribute at the NBA All-Star game

(CNN)– The NBA announced Thursday it has scheduled a special tribute for the late Kobe Bryant at the Sunday All-Star game.

Jennifer Hudson will perform the special tribute to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. She will open the night ahead of the player introductions with the tribute.

The game will be held in Chicago and native entertainer Chance the Rapper is scheduled to perform at halftime according to a CNN source. And he will be followed by Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Quavo.

People Magazine reported that the format of the game itself will be reworked in order to honor Bryant.