JELL-O gelatin recreates iconic stapler prank

March marks the one-year anniversary of offices across the country closing due to COVID-19. March 24 also happens to be the 16-year anniversary of the iconic show that takes us back to a time when the office was our second home.

Since offices closed, many miss the comradery between colleagues, including those infamous workplace pranks, some of which have notably included JELL-O® gelatin.

With April Fool’s Day around the corner, the JELL-O brand has created a kit that includes everything you need to pull off a fully edible, tasty version of the iconic stapler prank easily at home.

The JELL-O gelatin Stapler Mold Prank Kit includes a stapler-shaped JELL-O gelatin mold, four boxes of lemon and one box black cherry flavored JELL-O gelatin, plus a step-by-step guide to help recreate the prank.

The kit also comes with $60 to cover the cost of the premium subscription service now needed to watch your favorite office-setting show at home.

To enter for a chance to receive the limited-edition JELL-O gelatin Stapler Mold Prank Kit, click here.

