Javier Bardem wants to do his bit to fight climate change

Javier Bardem wouldn’t say that climate activist was a backburner career plan, despite his recent efforts to promote awareness of climate change.

The 51-year-old actor – who joined Greenpeace as its Antarctic ambassador and also made a PSA about cutting down the use of plastic straws to protect the oceans in 2018 – said he was trying to do his part.

“It’s not an activist, it’s just like trying to put your little thing to this humongous struggle and challenge that we have in front of us,” he said in a recent interview in Berlin where he was promoting his in competition drama “The Roads Not Taken.”

The film follows a day in the life of a writer who suffers a form of early onset dementia and lives his imaginary alternative lifes in his head, while his daughter tries to care for him.

At the festival, Bardem was also showing a documentary he produced and starred in with his brother Carlos about the dwindling populations of penguins in the Antarctic.

“The documentary is called ‘Sanctuary’ and it was, it won a prize three days ago in a section called Cinema for Peace as best documentary. So I’m very glad that it did. It’s very, it’s very, it’s about the trip that I did with Greenpeace into this Antarctic Ocean to see evidence of this climate emergency.”

Director Sally Potter said the “roads not taken” for her are ones that lead to unfinished movie ideas.

“I’m really happy with the roads I’ve taken. I just want to do more of them. My problem is one of quantity,” she said.

“I’ve directed nine feature films. I feel like in my life I could have easily done three times that number and that’s what drives me crazy. It’s like I want more you know. Because I’ve got so much energy to give and I’ve always got so many projects lined up that I just want to be doing that and on to the next one, so that’s my feeling of life. My roads not taken are probably the films not made.”