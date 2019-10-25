Live Now
Funeral for congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings

Jane Fonda, Ted Danson arrested during climate change protests

U.S. & World

by: CNN, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actress Jane Fonda and Actor Ted Danson were arrested during climate change protests in Washington, DC. on Friday.

This is Fonda’s third arrest in the last three weeks.

Now 81, Fonda said she plans to get arrested every Friday to advocate for urgent reduction in the use of fossil fuels. She hopes to encourage other older people to protest as well.

While Fonda has taken part in many climate demonstrations, she said Greta Thunberg’s mobilization of international student strikes and other activism, along with the climate writing of author Naomi Klein, prompted her to return to courting arrests for a cause.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools