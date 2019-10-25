Jane Fonda, Ted Danson arrested during climate change protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actress Jane Fonda and Actor Ted Danson were arrested during climate change protests in Washington, DC. on Friday.

This is Fonda’s third arrest in the last three weeks.

Now 81, Fonda said she plans to get arrested every Friday to advocate for urgent reduction in the use of fossil fuels. She hopes to encourage other older people to protest as well.

While Fonda has taken part in many climate demonstrations, she said Greta Thunberg’s mobilization of international student strikes and other activism, along with the climate writing of author Naomi Klein, prompted her to return to courting arrests for a cause.