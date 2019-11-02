Jane Fonda arrested 4th Friday in a row at U.S. Capitol protesting climate change

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Actress Jane Fonda was arrested again on Friday.

She has been arrested four Fridays in a row.

The 81-year-old actress and activist said she moved to Washington for four months to raise awareness about the devastating challenges that are facing the Earth and she doesn’t care if she gets arrested every Friday for it.

She calls the protests “Fire Drill Fridays.”

Each week, she along with other advocacy organizations gather at the U.S. Capitol to bring attention to how the climate crisis intersects with different parts of the human life, such as militarism, women and human rights.

She was first arrested on Oct. 11.