‘James You Are Loved’: Fund established for Middletown boy – how you can donate

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Middletown City School District, Middletown Police Department, the City of Middletown, along with local faith-based support groups opened the “James You Are Loved” Memorial Fund at First Financial Bank.



The fund aims to provide monetary support for James’s two siblings, Rachel and Lucas. Organizers said 100% of donations received will go to the siblings. The proceeds will not be used for funeral expenses as the arrangements, according to Middletown Schools, have been donated.

How to donate:

To make a donation, visit or send an e-check to any First Financial Bank Branch using the name “James You Are Loved” Memorial Fund

Mail a physical check to Middletown City School District, One Donham Plaza, 4th Floor, Middletown, OH 45042 to the attention of “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund”

Donors may also contribute online here

The organizers said they hope the “James You Are Loved” Memorial Fund will make a difference in the lives of James’s siblings.

“Every child is deserving of love. As a Middie family, we loved James dearly and we will continue to love Rachel and Lucas. There is hope for a brighter future,” said Marlon Styles, Jr., Superintendent of Middletown CIty School District.