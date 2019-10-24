J-Lo, A-Rod donate year’s worth of food to elementary students

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are helping kids in need.

The couple stepped up with a generous donation to provide a year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee.

They learned of the need after Jacksboro Elementary School teacher Brooke Goins shared an emotional post on Facebook about a hungry child.

The teacher wrote about how school staff put money together to help.

On Oct. 2 Goins wrote: “Today I cried at work. Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is). Today I cried for a child, a child who so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it.”

Today I cried at work. Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is). Today I cried for a child,…

Posted by Brooke Goins on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

A food pantry at the school was formed after the story went viral.

Lopez and her fiance decided to add to the outpouring of support, saying on Instagram that the story brought tears to their eyes.

“No child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry,” Lopez said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help.  We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough.  When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well!  I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. 🍽✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

She and Rodriguez are part owners in the home-cooked meal supply company ‘Tiller and Hatch’ and partnered with them to provide meals.

Lopez, whose mother was a teacher, said giving back to the students was her favorite moment of the month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools