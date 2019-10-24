J-Lo, A-Rod donate year’s worth of food to elementary students

(CNN) — Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are helping kids in need.

The couple stepped up with a generous donation to provide a year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee.

They learned of the need after Jacksboro Elementary School teacher Brooke Goins shared an emotional post on Facebook about a hungry child.

The teacher wrote about how school staff put money together to help.

On Oct. 2 Goins wrote: “Today I cried at work. Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is). Today I cried for a child, a child who so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it.”

A food pantry at the school was formed after the story went viral.



Lopez and her fiance decided to add to the outpouring of support, saying on Instagram that the story brought tears to their eyes.

“No child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry,” Lopez said on Instagram.

She and Rodriguez are part owners in the home-cooked meal supply company ‘Tiller and Hatch’ and partnered with them to provide meals.

Lopez, whose mother was a teacher, said giving back to the students was her favorite moment of the month.