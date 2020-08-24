‘It’s sending the wrong message’: Daughters of slain police captain disagree with widow’s decision to speak at the RNC

(KSDK/NBC News) On June 2, retired police captain David Dorn was shot and killed by suspected looters while responding to an alarm at a St. Louis, Missouri pawn shop.

Captain Dorn retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2007 after 38 years of service. He became Chief of Police for the Moline Acres Police Department in 2008.

Now, his widow and daughters are split on how his life is being honored.

Dorn’s daughters are making passionate pleas. They believe Ann Dorn, their father’s widow, is now politicizing their father’s death.

“I miss most about him, our talks. We talked almost every day and I just think about him all the time,” says Lisa Dorn.

“He was just there for us. He was a great dad,” says Debra White, another of Dorn’s daughters.

The daughters worry “their dad is being used as a poster child for violence against police officers.”

Ann Dorn is a sergeant at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“There were tweets from the president, calls from the White House and then came the invitation to the White House,” Lisa Dorn says.