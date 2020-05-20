It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’ve been thinking about getting a furry friend, today would be the perfect time to do it.
Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, a day that recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.
According to the ASPCA, 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.
To comply with social distancing guidelines, most shelters are closed to the public and are only doing adoptions by appointment, make sure you call ahead to let them know you are interested in adopting.
Here are some of the shelters in the Capital District with pets available for adoption:
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
Menands, NY (518)- 434-8128
Animalovers
Rensselaer, NY (518)-348-3903
Free To Be Me Rescue
Delmar, NY (518)- 956- 1804
Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York, LLC
Schenectady, NY (518) -424-1738
Saratoga County Animal Shelter
Ballston Spa, NY (518) -885-4113
Estherville Animal Shelter
Greenfield Center, NY (518)-893-7451
Animal Protective Foundation
Schenectady, NY (518)-374-3944
Operation Snip
Troy, NY (518) 274-6434
Guilderland Animal Control
Altamont, NY (518)-356-1501
Fulton County Regional SPCA
(518)-725-5956
SPCA of Upstate New York
Queensbury, NY (518) 798-3500
Berkshire Humane Society
Pittsfield, MA (413) – 447-7878