Child Tax Credit: IRS mails letters to taxpayers about advanced payments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Internal Revenue Service has sent letters to remind taxpayers about the Child Tax Credit (CTC) early payments.

The letter is dated June 4, 2021, and reminds people they may be eligible for advanced CTC payments and the taxpayer will NOT need to take any action to receive the money.

This program is part of The American Rescue Plan signed into law in March. It provides $3,000 per child between the ages of six through 17-years-old and $3,500 for children under six years old.

Eligibility, the maximum credit is available to taxpayers with a modified Adjusted Gross Income of:

$75,000 or less for a single taxpayer

$112,500 or less for the head of household

$150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualifying widow(er)s

The maximum credit phases out for higher incomes

The letter’s final paragraph instructs people who do not want the advanced payment to “unenroll” at https://www.irs.gov/childtaxcredit2021. This website will be updated towards the end of June.