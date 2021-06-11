Missing jet skier found in McKelvey Lake

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Fire Department confirmed Friday that they found the body of a missing jet skier in McKelvey Lake.

Youngstown firefighters and the dive team for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office returned to look for the 28-year-old man after an unsuccessful search on Thursday night.

He was located late Friday afternoon.

The coroner was called to the scene.

The search was concentrated on Oak Street Extension southeast of the Jacobs Road Bridge, where the man fell off his jet ski.

Officials said the man was not wearing a lifejacket.

Crews searched for the man for about an hour Thursday but could not find him. They continued their search for several hours on Friday with no luck.

The city’s law director says Youngstown is in the process of buying the lake from Aqua Ohio. For now, he said people need to remember that it is not public.

“While we hope to turn that into a recreation area with boat access and fishing access and other means of recreation, it’s not one now and it’s a dangerous place. The edges of the lake are very mucky and marshy,” said Attorney Jeff Limbian.

He adds that those who use the lake, whether for boating or fishing, do so at their own risk.