Investigators search for motive in Milwaukee shooting

(NBC News) Investigators are searching for a motive in the Wednesday shooting spree that left five victims and a gunman dead at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Police have confirmed the 51-year-old gunman, who took his own life, was an “active employee” at Molson Coors.

The identities of the gunman and his victims are being withheld until families are notified.

“We’re a family here at Molson Coors in Milwaukee and this is an unthinkable tragedy for us,” CEO Gavin D. Hattersley said after the shooting.

