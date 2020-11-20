Investigators follow a trail of video evidence to track down a killer on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) – Tonight on a new two-hour “Dateline,” a story seven years in the making.
After Todd Chance is murdered, police follow a trail of video evidence as they work to track down his killer.
Andrea Canning speaks exclusively with Todd’s wife, elementary school principal Jenea Chance.
Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:
Look carefully, and ask yourself whether you can trust your own eyes. Is this video of a man? A woman? A murderer?
ANDREA CANNING: Did you think that was the killer in the video?
SARAH CHANCE: I don’t know.
Is it the same person here – and here – and here? Or not? Hard to say. And yet…
Thank you @kernsheriff #bakersfield for all your help with tonight’s #dateline This is a show 7 years in the making with the craziest twists! 9/8c #exclusive pic.twitter.com/8QjbkQut4Z— Andrea Canning (@CanningAndrea) November 20, 2020
ANDREA CANNING: Everything hinged so much on these videos.
TONY LIDGETT: Correct.
‘Everything’ included a murder trial that would be years in the making. And a mystery that began with a body in an almond grove just west of Bakersfield, California.
Watch “Dateline” tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC4.
