Inventor of cut, copy, and paste dies at 74-years-old

(CNN)– The inventor of cut, copy, and paste has died at 74 years old.

Larry Telser created the “Cut, Copy, and Paste” including “Find and Replace” among other computer shortcuts.

Xerox says Telser died Monday and told the world via social media.

“Your world is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas,” said Xerox in an Instagram post.

According to the company, Telser developed these shortcuts as a researcher at Xerox.

CNN sources say, he was later hired by Steve Jobs to work at Apple and become the Chief Scientist there.

Later he worked at Amazon and Yahoo and helped them start an education program.