Breaking News
Jury recommends Anthony Pardon be sentenced to life in prison

Inventor of cut, copy, and paste dies at 74-years-old

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN)– The inventor of cut, copy, and paste has died at 74 years old.

Larry Telser created the “Cut, Copy, and Paste” including “Find and Replace” among other computer shortcuts.

Xerox says Telser died Monday and told the world via social media.

“Your world is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas,” said Xerox in an Instagram post.

According to the company, Telser developed these shortcuts as a researcher at Xerox.

CNN sources say, he was later hired by Steve Jobs to work at Apple and become the Chief Scientist there.

Later he worked at Amazon and Yahoo and helped them start an education program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools