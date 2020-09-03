Internet, pandemic influencing 2020’s list of hottest holiday toys

(CNN/WCMH) — It’s September, and if you’re under the age of 12, that means it’s time to start working on your Christmas list.

Walmart has insight on what will top lists this year. Thursday the retail giant released 2020’s hottest holiday toys.

The Paw Patrol Dino Patroller, the Jetson Plasma Hoverboard, and a bop-it game with a Baby Yoda theme are all expected to be popular items. The top toys are tested and selected by kids.

Walmart merchandising experts tell “USA Today” that this year’s picks show kids are choosing different toys due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Ronchetto, the store’s vice president of Toys, was quoted in Walmart’s release about the impact social distancing and the internet are having on playthings.

“Toys play a critical role in families’ lives as they spend more time at home and parents seek ways to keep kids engaged with learning-based play,” Ronchetto said. “More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play.”

Here is the list:

From the TV to the Toy Room

Kids are spending more time than ever streaming their favorite shows, and these toys bring popular characters to life.

High-Tech Gadgets

These toys – both digital and role play – encourage creativity and content creation for young minds.

Interactive Play

More time at home means more time with interactive toys that inspire imagination for hours of fun, learning-based play.

Surprise Toys

An element of surprise in each of these toys bring kids excitement from the moment they unbox.

Energy-Burning Outdoor Toys

These days, getting outside and being active is important, and these highly engaging toys provide limitless outdoor play.

Screen-Free Indoor Entertainment

Keep kids busy and engaged for hours without a screen with these interactive toys.